Local hospital accepted into Children’s Hospital Association

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Covenant HealthCare has been accepted into the Children’s Hospital Association.

“Today marks a significant moment for our region,” a speaker said on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30.

This means the hospital is part of a network of healthcare experts, making it easier to brainstorm about the best ways to care for patients and recruit specialists.

“And now as Covenant Children’s Hospital, we will have even greater strength at recruiting top-tier physicians to our community,” the speaker said. “This greatly enhances access to pediatric care for a lot of families. The care we provide now extends beyond families in Saginaw, but in 20 counties beyond the Great Lakes Bay Region including all of northeast Michigan and the thumb.

This makes Covenant one of eight hospitals in the state verified to care for the whole family.

