M-STEP test scores show student improvement in 4 subjects

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Test scores for the 2023 M-STEP state assessments show all tested grades improved in science and social studies, six of seven tested grades improved in math, and three tested grades improved in English language arts (ELA).

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) reported this data follows the 2022 statewide test results, where a majority of Michigan school districts showed improvements over results in 2020.

In the spring of 2023, 20 statewide assessments were given to students. Of those assessments, scores increased in 15, decreased in four, and remained the same in one.

Math Proficiency

Students in grades three to seven increased from 33.3 percent in 2022 to 34.7 percent in 2023. Students in fifth grade showed the biggest gain of 1.9 percentage points.

Science Proficiency

Students in fifth grade increased from 38.2 percent in 2022 to 38.9 percent in 2023. Students in eighth grade increased from 36.3 percent in 2022 to 37.4 percent in 2023. Students in 11th grade increased from 38 percent in 2022 to 39 percent in 2023.

Social Studies Proficiency

Students in fifth grade increased from 15.5 percent in 2022 to 18.6 percent in 2023. Students in eighth grade increased from 26.3 percent in 2022 to 26.7 percent in 2023. Students in 11th grade increased from 35.9 percent in 2022 to 36.1 percent in 2023.

English Language Arts Proficiency

Students in grades four, five, and 11 saw an increase from 2022. Students in eighth grade remained the same and grades three, six, and seven saw a decrease from 2022. In both 2022 and 2023, 40.7 percent of students in grades three through seven tested at or above the proficient level.

All 2023 M-STEP Results

All 2023 M-STEP results (Michigan Department of Education)

Remote Districts Compared to In-Person Districts

Districts that were 100 percent remote learning for almost all of the 2020-21 school year are lagging behind districts instructed primarily in person in the 2020-21 school year, the state said.

The former remote districts are showing improvements in almost all grades in English language arts, however.

2020-21 proficiency rates for remote and in-person districts (Michigan Department of Education)

To view the entirety of the 2032 assessment results, visit Michigan School Data’s website.

