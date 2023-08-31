Man arrested for possession of meth, ‘brass’ knuckles

ROSCOMMON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Prudenville man was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday morning for possession of methamphetamine and metal “brass” knuckles.

The 31-year-old Prudenville man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 on M-55 near Springwood Drive in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.

Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on the man’s vehicle because it had an expired registration plate and a burned-out headlight, MSP said.

During the traffic stop, police found the man to be in possession of metal “brass” knuckles, a small plastic bag of methamphetamine, and three Schedule IV pills he did not have a prescription for, police said.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail pending arraignment for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of analogues.

