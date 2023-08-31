Michigan awards grants to help businesses open, create jobs

By George Castle
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $1,650,000 in grants to help businesses open and create jobs in Bay, Saginaw, and Tuscola Counties.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Grants will pay for remediation work on project sites in Cass City, Monitor Township, and Swan Creek Township, EGLE said. Brownfields are vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected contamination. The three sites are as follows:

  • The Cass City site is at 6201 Church Street was used to be a Nestle factory and auto parts manufactured. It will become a warehouse and manufacturing space. According to EGLE, the location’s past uses are believed to be responsible for petroleum compounds and metals in the soil. A $600,000 grant will pay for the removal of contaminated soil as well as the abatement of lead and cadmium-based paint and asbestos-containing materials from the building. When the project is completed, it’s expected to draw $600,000 in capital investment and create nine full-time and nine part-time jobs when it’s finished in the fall of 2024, EGLE said.
  • The Monitor Township site is at 1912 South Euclid Avenue at a vacant and contaminated former gas station. The site will be turned into a Tim Horton’s coffee shop. A $300,000 grant will pay for the removal and disposal of contaminated soil and for a vapor mitigation system in the new building, EGLE said. The new Tim Horton’s is expected to draw $1 million in capital investment and result in 17 new full and part-time jobs. Construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023.
  • The Swan Creek Township site is at 10950 Swan Creek Road. A former gas station and auto service center will become a new gas station with a restaurant and convenience store. A $750,000 grant will pay to remove soil and groundwater contaminated by petroleum compounds from the old station, EGLE said. It will also pay for special gaskets and stormwater controls to keep the contamination from spreading and for a vapor mitigation system. The township says it will draw $2 million in capital investment and create five full-time and two part-time jobs. Work is expected to be finished in September 2024.

Last year, EGLE provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide.

