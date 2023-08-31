Michigan bill hopes to end post-Labor Day start law for schools

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A bill introduced in the Michigan House hopes to end a law requiring schools to wait until after Labor Day to start classes.

In 2005, Michigan lawmakers passed a law that requires schools to start after the holiday, but districts are allowed to start earlier with a waiver.

Back then, lawmakers cited starting school earlier would have an impact on local tourism. Last school year, about 75 percent of schools exercised the waivers.

House Bill 4671, introduced by State Rep. Matt Koleszar, hopes to get rid of the extra paperwork and allow school districts to decide when they’ll start classes again.

The bill has passed the House Committee and awaits action from the House.

