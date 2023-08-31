Mid-Michigan Servpro team helping residents in Florida

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Help from mid-Michigan is on the ground in Florida after a tropical storm swept through the area.

“We’re going to be here in Perry for just over a week, then we’re going to continue moving north with the path to Georgia and along the east coast,” said Sheldon Miller, a project coordinator for Servpro.

As TV5 reported Wednesday night, members of Servpro of Saginaw and Bay City are in Florida to assist with cleanup efforts.

“It was pretty eye-opening to see the amount of rainfall and the amount of wind and the amount of debris flying across the skies and across the road,” Miller said.

Miller was faced with Hurricane Idalia as he traveled to Florida from mid-Michigan as part of Servpro’s disaster recovery team.

He described the scene in Perry, Florida.

“There is a lot of fallen trees. There have been some roofs that were ripped off. And with a lot of these high winds that came across, there’s just debris across all the roadways and yards of properties,” he said.

The Servpro contingent consists of nearly two-dozen team members, three semi-trailers, two utility trailers, and several first response vehicles, along with generation, power distribution, and large dehumidification equipment.

“We are providing cleanup, where we are extracting water, providing temp roof systems to prevent any further rain from coming inside,” Miller said. “And we’re taking out all of the contaminated building materials and applying anti-disinfectant, or anti-microbial, that allow these residents and business owners to get back up to business and to move back into their home as soon as possible.”

Miller said the fact that his crews were in place before the storm hit is allowing them to respond to the needs of Florida residents quickly.

“Biggest satisfaction that we get here at Servpro is seeing people go through these and then getting the reward feeling of seeing them at ease and accomplished and happy to be back to what they call home,” Miller said.

He said crews from Servpro will be in areas affected by Idalia for weeks, maybe months.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, following Wednesday’s declaration for Florida.

