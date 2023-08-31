New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the state, especially those located in underserved communities.

Eleven of those high schools are located in mid-Michigan.

Lance Sumpter, the principal of Beecher High School, said their college adviser is already making a difference.

“We’re two weeks into school and she’s already knocking the ball out of the park,” he said.

The college advisor is working at the school thanks to AdviseMI, which is part of the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN).

MCAN works to improve the futures of Michigan’s students and communities by making college accessible to all. Sumpter said the advisor serving Beecher High School is a recent college graduate from Central Michigan University.

“She’s met with most of our senior class individually with students. She’s starting to look at their transcripts, and just talk to them about where do they want to be this time next year,” Sumpter explained.

He said having an MCAN advisor fills a huge need.

“We have one school counselor for all the students in our seven through 12 building. We’re down in numbers this year, but that’s a lot of work for one person,” he said. “So, it’s very impactful to have somebody now in the building that can just concentrate with seniors and juniors and really talk to them about their individual needs.”

Beecher High School is one of eleven high schools in the TV5 area participating in AdviseMI for this school year. Funding for the program comes from AmeriCorps.

“They start in the beginning of August and they serve through the middle of June each year. They have the opportunity to return for a second year, but essentially what they’re doing is giving back to the community, giving back to the school, with the focus on supporting students and thinking about those goals and dreams around postsecondary education after completing high school,” said Trisha Caldwell, the AmeriCorps program director at MCAN.

Sumpter said having an advisor who is closer in age to high school seniors can make a big difference in helping them attain education after high school.

“She was just talking about how she can see herself in so many of those seniors, and different roadblocks she went through. And to have that person with those roadblocks and successes being fresh, talking to our seniors, I think it’s exciting,” Sumpter said.

He said their MCAN advisor is working on plans for students to make visits to college campuses in the state.

