Quiet weather carries through the end of the workweek

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - You’ll be able to keep your rain gear put away for the rest of this week as quiet and dry weather continues. Although we have more of a fall feel this morning and today, know the summer heat still isn’t gone just yet. As high pressure builds this weekend, we’ll actually start to see temperatures returning to near 90 degrees again. Take a look at those temperatures in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. With the great weather in-store through through the near-term, any plans you have for Labor Day weekend are in good shape and no weather-related issues are expected for your travels, too.

Today

Only a light jacket or sweater is needed this morning at the bus stop with temperatures starting in the middle 40s. This is thanks to clear skies which will continue all through today. This will eventually bring high temperatures up to around 73 degrees with a northwest wind veering to the northeast, but speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a great evening for high school football too, with it being the early-season and Labor Day Weekend, many games are tonight rather than Friday night.

Highs for Thursday afternoon.
Highs for Thursday afternoon.(WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies will carry on into tonight with a low of 49 degrees. The wind will be calm, all of this combining for another good windows-open night. This will be the coolest night of the next few as temperatures warm into the weekend.

Lows for Thursday night.
Lows for Thursday night.(WNEM)

Friday

Sunny skies will also continue Friday with only a few straggling high clouds from time-to-time. Your weekend travels will be in good shape for the afternoon and evening as you head out of town, expect the air to be warmer than Thursday though with afternoon highs around 79 degrees. This is in part due to a southerly wind that will hold speeds at 5 to 15 mph. Enjoy the weekend and travel safe!

Highs Friday afternoon.
Highs Friday afternoon.(WNEM)

