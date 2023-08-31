West Nile virus detected in Bay Co. blood donation

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a Bay County resident, according to the Bay County Health Department.

The health department said this was a confirmed, non-neuroinvasive case, and Bay County Mosquito Control will be enhancing their efforts to reduce mosquito populations in the area.

According to the Bay County Health Department, regularly scanning blood donations for WNV helps to ensure the safety of the blood supply in Michigan and U.S. donations.

WNV is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that picked up the virus from an infected bird, the Bay County Health Department said, adding most people who get the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness.

However, the health department said some may become ill anywhere from three to 15 days after they were bitten.

Symptoms of WNV include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and severe headaches, the Bay County Health Department said, adding more serious symptoms could include neurological illness, like meningitis or encephalitis.

“We want to remind residents that mosquito season is not over, and it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause the illness,” says Joel Strasz, Health Officer from the Bay County Health Department. “Take precautions until the first frost by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outside when mosquitoes are active.”

If you have any questions, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4009.

