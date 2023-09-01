AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Labor Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in select states, including Michigan, for those with car trouble or as a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

