Biggby discounts coffee for teachers Sept. 5

Many schools are starting their 2023-24 school year after Labor Day and one coffee chain is giving educators a discounted dose of caffeine.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Many schools are starting their 2023-24 school year after Labor Day and one coffee chain is giving educators a discounted dose of caffeine.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 all Biggby locations are giving teachers a 16 ounce hot or iced specialty beverage for $1.99.

All they need is to bring a valid school ID to get the coffee for the discounted price.

They’ll also throw in a keychain designed for teachers while supplies last.

Biggby said the offer is a thank you to educators for shaping young minds.

