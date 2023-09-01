Biggby discounts coffee for teachers Sept. 5

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Many schools are starting their 2023-24 school year after Labor Day and one coffee chain is giving educators a discounted dose of caffeine.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 all Biggby locations are giving teachers a 16 ounce hot or iced specialty beverage for $1.99.

All they need is to bring a valid school ID to get the coffee for the discounted price.

They’ll also throw in a keychain designed for teachers while supplies last.

Biggby said the offer is a thank you to educators for shaping young minds.

