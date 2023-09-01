Bond denied for 2 Nigerian men charged in sextortion ring

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing them of sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States. Samuel Ogoshi was also arraigned on a charge alleging that this sexual exploitation resulted in the suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - A motion for bond for two Nigerian men charged for the international “sextortion” ring involving 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette has been denied.

Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, who face multiple counts for their role in an international sextortion ring, appeared in federal court Friday for a detention hearing.

On Aug. 23, attorneys for Samuel submitted a request that he be released on bond.

In the motion for bond, Ogoshi’s lawyer says, “Mr. Ogoshi would pose no danger to the community upon his release. He is seeking strict terms of release. He does not have assets. He has no history of physical violence, weapons possession, or drug possession or distribution. His personal history suggests that he would be compliant with terms of bond and would not commit crimes. The bond conditions and his lack of assets to flee suggest that he would appear for all court hearings.”

Magistrate Judge Ray Kent ruled Friday that both brothers will remain in custody “pending further proceedings before the district judge”.

According to court documents, the court found that there was not enough proof that would assure their appearance at trial.

Samuel faces life in prison while Samson will face up to 55 years. No new court date has been set at this time.

Jordan DeMay died by suicide in March of 2022 after police said he was ‘sextorted’ through a fake Instagram account. ‘Sextortion’ or Sexual Extortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

