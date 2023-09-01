Bridgeport-Spaulding schools offering SmartLabs and VR courses

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools is getting pumped up for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5 by sharing the district’s newest additions and features.

“It’s exciting, so many projects we’ve got going and some really great curriculum coming to the district this year,“ Mark Whelton, Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools, said on TV5 Wake-Up.

The district has implemented SmartLabs for students in all grades to use. SmartLabs Learning provides engaged and empowered students a chance to thrive through experiential, personalized and collaborative learning, according to the SmartLabs website.

“We are the first district, probably, in the Great Lakes Bay Region that offers this free to K through 12 grade students,” Whelton added.

It allows for 3D printing, CNC coding, design and electrical circuitry and much more, according to Whelton. It gives students the tools to make decisions, solve problems, and manage complex tasks.

What could be even more impressive is the addition of The Portal, powered by Optima Academy Online. It’s a virtual reality (VR) pilot program at the district that will create a non-traditional learning experience. It provides students the opportunity to learn both by themselves and with others.

“Kids could join our school district, be learning from home and in the morning you could be doing math in Greece, English in Rome, you could be going to Gettysburg for social studies and how about in the afternoon we go to the Australian reefs to study wildlife, it’s amazing,” Whelton said. “It’s live instruction... in the metaverse.”

If successful, the program will look to expand to other grades in future years.

For more information, check out The Portal, SmartLabs and Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools. It has open enrollment until Friday, Sept. 8.

