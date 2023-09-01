Bridgeport-Spaulding schools offering SmartLabs and VR courses

Mark Whelton, Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools, shares new features for this school year
By Blake Keller
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools is getting pumped up for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5 by sharing the district’s newest additions and features.

“It’s exciting, so many projects we’ve got going and some really great curriculum coming to the district this year,“ Mark Whelton, Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools, said on TV5 Wake-Up.

The district has implemented SmartLabs for students in all grades to use. SmartLabs Learning provides engaged and empowered students a chance to thrive through experiential, personalized and collaborative learning, according to the SmartLabs website.

“We are the first district, probably, in the Great Lakes Bay Region that offers this free to K through 12 grade students,” Whelton added.

It allows for 3D printing, CNC coding, design and electrical circuitry and much more, according to Whelton. It gives students the tools to make decisions, solve problems, and manage complex tasks.

What could be even more impressive is the addition of The Portal, powered by Optima Academy Online. It’s a virtual reality (VR) pilot program at the district that will create a non-traditional learning experience. It provides students the opportunity to learn both by themselves and with others.

“Kids could join our school district, be learning from home and in the morning you could be doing math in Greece, English in Rome, you could be going to Gettysburg for social studies and how about in the afternoon we go to the Australian reefs to study wildlife, it’s amazing,” Whelton said. “It’s live instruction... in the metaverse.”

If successful, the program will look to expand to other grades in future years.

For more information, check out The Portal, SmartLabs and Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools. It has open enrollment until Friday, Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
There is a traffic alert.
All lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co. open following crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
A historic piece of Frankenmuth’s cityscape is undergoing a massive renovation.
Historical Frankenmuth mill transforming into luxury hotel

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, September 1st
Lululemon is the latest store to join the mall's roster.
Lululemon opens Friday, Sept. 1 at Birch Run Premium Outlets
Mark Whelton, Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools, shares new features for...
Bridgeport-Spaulding Schools previews its first day of school
United Auto Workers filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Stellantis and General...
UAW files complaint against Stellantis, GM