Clouds to Heat: All the details you need for the long weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This evening is the beginning of a long holiday weekend, and for many marks the unofficial end to the summer season. Labor Day in Michigan can be warm or cool, and this year will be a hot one. Raindrops will try to crash the weekend, but should not spoil too much fun. If you are traveling or staying home, turn to the TV5 First Alert Weather app for all your weekend weather needs.

Saturday has more cloud cover, and a line of moisture sags through mid-Michigan. Sprinkles will be spotty. Sunday is sunny with highs feeling summer-like. (WNEM)

Tonight - The sunny conditions this evening will turn into mostly cloudy skies tonight. By picking up more heat today, the temperatures won’t fall as much with the clearing. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s, and winds will be southerly around 5-10mph. Dry weather will last through the night, but rain chances do start to climb.

Saturday - The clouds increase through the morning as a line of clouds sag in from the north. With these clouds, there is an increase in moisture and brings a small chance of rain tomorrow. The rain will be in the form of sprinkles and will be hit or miss. Some locations will make it through tomorrow completely dry, while others will have a little bit of water to contend with. Check radar as these droplets push through. By the evening, the rain exits and skies clear out as well. Highs on Saturday will be into the low 80s, and southwest winds will be breezy and bring the heat. Be mindful of the waves on Lake Huron and into the bay. Humidity won’t be high, but you will still feel a touch of it through the weekend. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the mid 60s and clear skies.

Hour-By Hour Forecast shows clouds and the small chances for sprinkles on Saturday. Widespread rain is not expected. (WNEM)

Sunday - Sunday brings more sunshine to the weekend forecast. With all the sun and breezy southwest winds, highs take off for the upper 80s. Southwest winds will be gusting around 25mph. Have your sunglasses and sunscreen for today if you’ll be outside. Rain is not a worry Sunday, and humidity will be noticeable but not elevated.

The next 3 days takes us through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Highs climb, and mainly dry weather exists for the long weekend. (WNEM)

