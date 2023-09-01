Crash blocks all lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported all lanes of both eastbound and westbound US-10 have been blocked due to a crash in Bay County.

On Thursday, Aug. 31 about 7:41 p.m., MDOT reported that all lanes of eastbound and westbound US-10 between I-75 (Exit 140) and Mackinaw Road (Exit 137) have been closed due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route during their commutes.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.