Crash blocks all lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co.

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported all lanes of both eastbound and westbound US-10 have been blocked due to a crash in Bay County.

On Thursday, Aug. 31 about 7:41 p.m., MDOT reported that all lanes of eastbound and westbound US-10 between I-75 (Exit 140) and Mackinaw Road (Exit 137) have been closed due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route during their commutes.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools
A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the...
‘Here to stay’: Poke bowl restaurant opens in Flint
The Poke Bowl
Mid-Michigan Servpro team helping residents in Florida
Help from mid-Michigan is on the ground in Florida after a tropical storm swept through the area.
West Nile virus detected in Bay Co. blood donation
mosquito generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Terry Oates
Cash reward offered for information on wanted man
Consumers Energy Logo
Commission approves rate increase for Consumers Energy
Holly Hotel reconstruction stopped
Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit

Latest News

West Nile virus
West Nile virus detected in Bay Co. blood donation
A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the...
New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools
A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the...
New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Aug. 31