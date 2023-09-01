Friday, Sept. 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Friday! If you are starting your holiday weekend plans early, WNEMTV5 Wake-Up compiled five things you need to know before you begin.

1. The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) filed a complaint against two of Big Three automakers. UAW President, Shawn Fain, filed the complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against General Motors and Stellantis. This comes two weeks before the strike deadline.

2. The Bay County Health Department will take extra precautions to reduce mosquitoes after West Nile Virus was detected in a resident blood donation. You may have it if you experience fever, confusion, muscle weakness and headaches.

3. American Rescue Plan Act funds are going to home repairs in Flint, after city council approved $4 million for the projects. Mayor Sheldon Neeley expected work to begin within the next month. Flint residents will need to apply to see if they qualify.

4. Buena Vista Township is urging you to stay away from Kueffner Park on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. Waterfowl hunting season begins Sept. 1 and the township is giving a select group of people permission to hunt geese at the park. If you’re interested, reach out to the township.

5. Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting lane restrictions on 93 of 166 of its projects, that’s over 50 percent. The restrictions will be lifted today at 3 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m. MDOT wants to remind you equipment and other traffic configurations will stay in place like lane shifts and shoulder closures.

