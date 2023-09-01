Labor Day traffic packing the roads

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Traffic was steady on I-75 on Friday afternoon, packed with people heading to the Upper Peninsula for Labor Day.

AAA said that traffic was the worst on Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TV5 caught up with a few people hitting the road for the weekend about what they were seeing so far.

“Busy. Couple of accidents and usually a lot of traffic right now, yeah definitely,” the traveler said.

Another traveler said traffic had been fine.

“Right now, it’s been fine. We still got about two and a half hours to go, but as long as it moves, we’re happy,” said another traveler.

TV5 also spoke with a spokesperson from AAA who shared some tips for those who are preparing to hit the road.

“Definitely for getting on the roadway you want to have an emergency kit. An emergency kit should be stocked with things like a flashlight, extra batteries for your flashlight, a cellphone charger for your car, and plenty of water and snack for everyone that will be in the vehicle,” said Adrienne Woodland, a public relations program consultant for AAA.

Woodland said people should also keep their drive home in mind.

If people are heading back Monday, Woodland said it’ll be best to leave after 7 p.m. to avoid all that traffic.

