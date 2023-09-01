Local event brings awareness to drug overdoses

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An event was held in Flint on Thursday to help the city overcome addiction, coinciding with International Overdose Awareness Day.

Advocates are working to help people get off drugs and for all to recognize the signs of an overdose.

“I know through lived experience how hard it is to let go of drugs and drug addiction having lived experience myself,” said Tyonna McIntyre, the founder of Take Back Flint Inc.

She has spent every day of her recovery working to make sure others are aware of the dangers of opioids.

“It’s a passion of mine to be able to help not only the community but sometimes the seniors that don’t know exactly how to go about getting help,” she said.

In 2021, McIntyre began doing the groundwork for Take Back Flint Inc. during the height of the pandemic but also a time where opioid overdose numbers began to rise.

Thursday, Aug. 31 was International Overdose Awareness Day, and McIntyre held her first event.

“I wanted to help with that picture. I wanted to not just improve the right here, right now, but the long term. How can we make it better, in that home, in our community, so that we don’t see this continued cycle?” said Megan Butterfield, a NAS Nurse Navigator at Hurley Medical Center.

Butterfield belongs to one of the many organizations that came out Thursday to spread awareness. She has worked to help pregnant women and their babies who suffer from addictions.

Larosa Patrick, the executive director of Employment Networking Solutions and a health advocate, did demonstrations on how to administer Narcan.

“A lot of people for some reason are just not getting it. They’re not aware that we are in a crisis and we need to get this information out to the community. We need to let the community know about this crisis, about the fentanyl that’s in a lot of pills,” Patrick said.

McIntyre said this is only the beginning, and she hopes to have more events in the future.

