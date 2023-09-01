Michigan Lottery launches new cashword instant game

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery is launching a new game called the Colossal Cashword, an instant game that offers players a chance to win prizes up to $2 million.

Colossal Cashword is the first time the Michigan Lottery has offered the game on a $30 ticket. It launches Sept. 5.

With a chance to win prizes of $30 to $2 million, the game will give players in total a chance to win more than $104 million in prizes.

After launching in July 2001, Cashword-themed tickets have been some of the lottery’s most popular instant games, the Michigan Lottery said.

Cashword games feature crossword puzzles where players win prizes based on how many complete words are uncovered. Cashword games are priced from $2 up to $30.

The lottery is also kicking off a new second chance opportunity as a part of the Colossal Cashword game.

Players can scan losing tickets with the lottery’s mobile app for a second chance to win, which will then give players six free games from the Caribbean Cashword online game. Players could win prizes from 50 cents to $15,000, the lottery said, adding players could win a coupon for free play at any retailers or entries into a weekly drawing for $300 in instant game tickets.

The Colossal Cashword game, along with other lottery instant games, can be bought at any of the 10,500 retailers across Michigan.

