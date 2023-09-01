MSU special edition Sparty bobblehead unveiled

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a special, limited edition Michigan State Spartans bobblehead.

According to the museum, the release is in conjunction with the beginning of the 2023-24 school year and MSU’s first football game of the season.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023 and is $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing this special edition bobblehead featuring Sparty,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate the Michigan State community is, so we expect this bobblehead to be extremely popular with Michigan State alumni, students, faculty, staff, and fans.”

The bobblehead is available for sale online.

