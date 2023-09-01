Owosso public works employee honored for lifesaving actions

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mayor’s Office of Owosso recognized a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee at the last city council meeting for his lifesaving actions, according to the city.

At the Aug. 21 meeting, Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr. read the proclamation for DPW employee, Gregory Braidwood.

Braidwood was commended for showing quick reaction, compassion, and fearlessness when danger presented itself at a water main break on Friday, July 21. Braidwood and Water Distribution Foreman Paul Oberlin were looking at the water main from a safe distance when the asphalt gave way and a sinkhole formed that pulled Oberlin into the hole up to his neck in water with no way of getting any footing, the proclamation stated.

Without hesitation, Braidwood and Utilities Director Ryan Suchanek were able to grab Oberlin’s shoulders and pull him to safety, resolving a potentially life-threatening situation.

“I, Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor of the City of Owosso, on behalf of the citizens of Owosso, hereby recognize and thank Gregory Braidwood for his swift and courageous response paired with his selfless commitment to the safety of his fellow Department of Public Works employees,” the mayor read from the proclamation.

The following is the text from the last City Council meeting where Mayor Teich read aloud the following proclamation of... Posted by City of Owosso Government on Friday, September 1, 2023

