Police identify suspect in Fisherman’s Cove shooting

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect in a shooting that took place in Flint Township on Tuesday night has been identified by police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 about 8 p.m., Flint Township Police were called to Fisherman’s Cove mobile home community to respond to reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found a 29-year-old Flint man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Flint Township Police said, adding he was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Jeremy Wright of Flint as the suspect, and although Wright attempted to flee and alter his appearance, he was arrested at his home, Flint Township police said.

Jeremy Wright (Flint Township Police Department)

On Friday, Sept. 1, Wright was arraigned on the following charges:

Assault with intent to murder

Weapons, felony firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Flint Township police said he is currently lodged in the Genesee County Jail.

According to police, the 29-year-old victim is still in the hospital.

