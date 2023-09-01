Sugar beet crop ‘looking really good’ despite dry start, big rains

By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Sugar beet farmers will begin their harvest next week and the Michigan Sugar Company said the crop is looking good, despite the difficult growing season.

“Sounds like we have an above average crop, even with all the big rains that we have had since the beginning of July,” said Dan Gowen. “Some damage is out there, but the crop is looking really good.”

Gowen is the Vice President of Agriculture for Michigan Sugar Company and said the harvest will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

He said the sugar beets endured a dry start to the growing season, followed by plenty of rain. He then talked about what kind of weather he is hoping for until the harvest is wrapped up in mid-November.

“What we need now is just more heat, limited rainfall, and the cooler nights tend to set up the sugar better for the end of the harvest,” Gowen said.

He said that will determine how much sugar the beets produce.

“When the ground is wet, the beets are hydrated. And to a point, as the ground dries out, the beet dehydrates and the sugar content will elevate,” he explained. “It will do that every time it rains. You’ll see it drop, and then it dries up, sugar content comes back up.”

Gowen said at the very least, this year’s sugar yield has a fighting chance. It’s not something he would’ve said a couple of months ago.

“It’s apparently a lot better today than if you did this back in the first of July or when it was dry, dry. So it’s quite different, it’s a different story today,” he said.

Michigan Sugar plans to finish processing the sugar beet harvest by April 1, 2024.

