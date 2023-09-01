UAW complaint: GM, Stellantis not negotiating in good faith

UAW President Shawn Fain
UAW President Shawn Fain
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT Mich. (WNEM) - United Auto Workers Union President, Shawn Fain, announced the union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Stellantis and General Motors (GM) on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The union accused GM and Stellantis of refusing to bargain in good faith.

Ford was the only company to respond to the union, but rejected most of the union’s proposal, Fain mentioned in the livestream on Facebook. Ford offered a nine percent wage increase through 2027, a figure UAW called “paltry.”

UAW Union shares graphic of Ford's offer to union demands.
UAW Union shares graphic of Ford's offer to union demands.

The contracts covering 150,000 autoworkers expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. UAW members have already voted to authorize a strike.

In its demands, UAW members called for the elimination of tiers, double-digit pay raises, defined benefit pension for all, and better benefits for all, including retirees.

