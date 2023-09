SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s time to vote for the TV5 Friday Night Lights’ Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.

Cast your vote down below. The poll will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.