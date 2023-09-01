Warming up through Labor Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are staying on the up-and-up today and through this weekend with a hot Labor Day still in store. There will be one hurdle to get over through the weekend though with a weak disturbance passing through on Saturday. We’ve had to add a small rain chance in for tomorrow though it’s very minimal, but it will be the cloudiest day of the weekend.

Travel this weekend is expected to pick up significantly and although MDOT is temporarily lifting many road projects this weekend, there will still be some spots where delays are possible:

- US-10 Project: Single lane closure between 7 Mile Road and I-75 on US-10. Ramp from SB I-75 to WB US-10 is completely closed, as well as the ramp from WB US-10 to SB I-75.

- M-15 Project: North of Davison, there are various single lane closures.

- I-69 Project: Through Lapeer County, there are various single lane closures and tight merge areas from on-ramps. Some delays/congestion are expected.

- I-75 Project: In northern Oakland County, there are more single lane closures. Some delays are expected here too.

Today

It’s another cool start today as temperatures fall into the upper 40s for many this morning. We’ll be back to warm, comfortable temperatures this afternoon as a southerly wind takes hold today. This wind will speed up to around 5 to 15 mph bringing highs to around 78 degrees today. There will be plenty of sunshine today too with only a couple of straggling high clouds from time-to-time in the afternoon and evening.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will carry through the overnight hours with a low of 57 degrees. The milder temperatures tonight will be thanks to the southwest wind holding speed at 5 to 10 mph. It will still be a great windows-open night, just not as cool as the last couple of nights.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will see the most clouds through the entire weekend with a weak disturbance passing through. This will bring mostly mid-to-high level clouds, but a few sprinkles may be able to develop in the cloudiest areas. This chance is 10% at best, so there is no need to change or cancel any plans. The day will still be in decent shape overall.

Highs reach up to 82 degrees with a southwest wind picking up to 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Lows will fall to 64 degrees Saturday night with clear skies, then we’re back up to 89 degrees on Sunday. There will also be a southwest wind gusting to 25 mph on Sunday.

We’ll be back to sunnier skies for Sunday too, then completely sunny on Monday. Labor Day will also continue with the hot weather as we’re expecting a high of 90 degrees. Dew points will be up to around 65 degrees so the air is going to feel sticky, however it will not be overly muggy like the other week. Summer is still reminding us it isn’t completely over just yet.

