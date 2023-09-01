‘We’re doing our part’: AAA program keeps impaired drivers off road

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - This year marks 25 years of AAA’s Tow to Go program, and tow truck drivers are preparing for a busy weekend.

“We’re doing our part to keep impaired drivers off of the road,” said Adrienne Woodland, a public relations program consultant with AAA.

AAA dispatches tow trucks to transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Woodland said they are prepared for a busy weekend ahead.

“As folks are preparing for the Labor Day weekend, AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists nationwide,” Woodland said.

Only a handful of those will be impaired drivers, but since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“We do it throughout the year, typically holiday weekends or weekends where there’s a big population of people impaired driving,” Woodland said.

The program is available to AAA members and non-members. All drivers have to do is give the company a call with a pick-up location.

However, Woodland said they encourage people to use them only as a last resort.

“Instead, make plans -- advanced plans -- for a safe ride home if you are going to be drinking or under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or other impairing medications,” Woodland said.

The program starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

If you find yourself in need of a ride over the weekend, you can call AAA at 855-286-9246.

