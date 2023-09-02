Bay City Bridge Partners starting to process tolls for Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) announced it will begin processing Liberty Bridge tolling transactions starting Sept. 8.

The transactions will include all bridge activity since tolling began on June 16, BCBP said.

According to BCBP, residents who have a BC-PASS account and drive Class 1 passenger vehicles will receive free tolling until 2028, and those accounts have been changed to Pay as You Go status.

However, BCBP said it recommends residents with Pay as You Go accounts create a Pre-Paid account if they plan on hauling trailers or boats across the bridge. Account types can be switched online, in person, or over the phone.

Non-residents with a BC-PASS account who enrolled in the $15 per month discount by Aug. 29 will get the discount retroactive to either the start of tolling or to the date the account was created, whichever is later, BCBP said.

BCBP said all other non-residents with BC-PASS accounts will be charged the standard transponder rate by their vehicle class, adding the $15 per month unlimited pass is still an option and will be applied upon enrollment.

According to BCBP, Bay City Liberty transactions will be posted to E-ZPass customers’ accounts.

Anyone without a BC-PASS or E-ZPass account who has utilized the Liberty Bridge since the start of tolling will receive Pay by Plate invoices in the mail for any crossings.

“To demonstrate our flexibility with the community, we are extending a limited-time offer to those who receive a Pay-by-Plate invoice by mail,” BCBP said.

That offer states if people create a BC-PASS account for future bridge use, they will have their Pay by Plate transactions adjusted to the lower BC-PASS rate. BCBP said when people receive their invoice in the mail, they should contact BCBP by phone or in person to open an account and redeem the offer.

This offer is only for transactions on a person’s first invoice, and the payment must be paid in full after the balance is adjusted, BCBP said.

BCBP said people with BC-PASS accounts will start seeing activity on those accounts by the end of September.

If you have any questions, contact BCBP at 855-648-4330 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit in person at 300 Center Ave., Suite 101.

