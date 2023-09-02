Beachgoers flock to cool down during holiday weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the holiday weekend many people flocked to the beach to cool off from the toasty weather.

Towels, volleyballs, and paddleboards covered the sand at all the Marquette area beaches. Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last hurrah’ of summertime.

Kiley Baysore, McCarty’s Cove lifeguard, said Labor Day usually feels like the end of summer.

“The sun is nice, and I’m hoping to get another sunburn before school starts on the fifth, so I’m very excited about that,” said Baysore. “When school starts summers kind of over because you’re getting all the business things like sports and marching band, for me at least.”

For tips to stay safe during hot weather, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.