Beachgoers flock to cool down during holiday weekend

Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last horrah’ of summertime.
Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last horrah’ of summertime.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the holiday weekend many people flocked to the beach to cool off from the toasty weather.

Towels, volleyballs, and paddleboards covered the sand at all the Marquette area beaches. Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last hurrah’ of summertime.

Kiley Baysore, McCarty’s Cove lifeguard, said Labor Day usually feels like the end of summer.

“The sun is nice, and I’m hoping to get another sunburn before school starts on the fifth, so I’m very excited about that,” said Baysore. “When school starts summers kind of over because you’re getting all the business things like sports and marching band, for me at least.”

For tips to stay safe during hot weather, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash
Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit
Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam
Dogs rescued from puppy mill.
Poodle, doodle mixes rescued from puppy mill, taken to Midland Co.
Liberty Bridge
Bay City Bridge Partners starting to process tolls for Liberty Bridge

Latest News

UM PKG WNEM
WNEM Michigan PKG
Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash
Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam