Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
All lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co. open following crash
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
A historic piece of Frankenmuth’s cityscape is undergoing a massive renovation.
Historical Frankenmuth mill transforming into luxury hotel

Latest News

Feet on the Street in Bay City
Feet on the Street wrapping up after Labor Day
As summer winds down, so do many seasonal festivities, including Bay City's Feet on the Street,...
Feet on the Street wrapping up after Labor Day
FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign
FILE - Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League...
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94