Cleaning up after the storm in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cleanup efforts continue more than one week after severe thunderstorms took down trees and powerlines across Mid-Michigan.

The City of Lansing began its curbside pick-up of storm debris earlier this week, in addition to a planned collection event held at Crego Park Saturday, where residents were eager to put the disaster behind them.

With every vehicle that came through, the pile of twigs, brush, and even full tree trunks, continued to grow.

Lansing resident Heather Deaton dropped off two loads of debris, finally clearing her yard and her thoughts of the storm that left her without power for a week.

“Our neighborhood was hit pretty hard,” Heather said. “It’s wonderful, and it’s wonderful to have a place to put it for free.”

When Nathan Holstrom rolled into Crego with load number three, he thought he’d be clearing his trailer alone, but a few neighbors decided to lend a hand after emptying a truck bed of their own. For Holstrom, it’s the silver lining on an otherwise difficult time.

“They came over and helped me out,” Nathan said. “It’s community, standing up for each other.”

Neighbors helping neighbors were all around at the Crego dump site. Brian Beauchine was taking on cleanup jobs for those in his neighborhood who were not physically able.

“So, we had about 10 or 12 of us, down in downtown Lansing,” he said. “Just trying to do as much pickup as we could.”

He said the community jumped into action to clean their city up, but he’d like to see people help each other out through any kind of weather.

Depending on the amount of debris left over following the collection event, the City of Lansing may hold additional collections, but no further dates have been announced.

