Feet on the Street wrapping up after Labor Day

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As summer winds down, so do many seasonal festivities, including Bay City’s Feet on the Street, which wraps up Tuesday.

“It’s been a great summer. The weather has been beautiful. Having the streets closed has been great. People have really enjoyed having dinner out on the deck and enjoying a great cigar out here in the streets. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Tim Socier, the owner of Timothy’s Fine Cigars.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feet on the Street was utilized as a way to help restaurants dealing with capacity limits to serve more customers. Since then, Feet on the Street has been used in social districts to create safe spaces for outdoor activities during the summer.

Socier said streets being closed have opened the door for new business.

“I think it’s been a real advantage for us. The downside, of course, is parking is always difficult in downtown Bay City. I get complaints about not enough parking, but the benefit of having the streets closed so people can walk around has balanced it out,” Socier said.

Feet on the Street comes to an end for 2023 on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and traffic will replace people in the roadway.

As far as Socier is concerned, Feet on the Street should be a summertime staple.

“We love this. We’ve been doing this since COVID. It’s really been an advantage for us,” Socier said. “It’s a great destination. People come downtown so they can walk and enjoy all the great little shops that we have down here, and it’s been great.”

In April, Bay City commissioners voted to put Feet on the Street in place for the next five years.

