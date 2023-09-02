Michigan State holds off CMU to earn win at Spartan Stadium

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Spartans welcomed the Chippewas to East Lansing Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Michigan State kicked a 47 yard field goal to go up 3-0 in the second quarter.

Central Michigan responded quickly. Bert Emanuel Jr. connected with Chris Parker for a touchdown with 1:51 left until halftime, the Chippewas led 7-3.

MSU would answer in 48 seconds. The drive would be capped off by Nathan Carter. Spartans would lead 10-7 at the half.

It’d stay that way until 2:42 in the third quarter. Jalen Berger would run it in from 12 yards out, Spartans extend their lead to 17-7.

MSU wasn’t done. Noah Kim would lob one up to Tyrell Henry who makes a fantastic catch for a 10 yard touchdown. That made it 24-7 with 13:26 to go in the fourth quarter.

Kim would add another touchdown. He’d connect with Maliq Carr from eight yards out to extend the lead as MSU takes down CMU, 31-7.

Central Michigan will look to bounce back against New Hampshire at home on Saturday, September 9 at 1:30pm.

Michigan State will look to start their season 2-0, the Spartans will host Richmond on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Jeremy Wright
Police identify suspect in Fisherman’s Cove shooting
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
There is a traffic alert.
All lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co. open following crash
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks

Latest News

Marlette, Lapeer and Beal City tally W’s; each are to 2-0 this season
The Great Lakes Loons have wrapped up its regular season.
Loons wrap up regular season
SVSU received a win.
Saginaw Valley State gets the win
It's time to vote for the TV5 Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.
Game of the Week Finalists