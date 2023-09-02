Michigan State holds off CMU to earn win at Spartan Stadium

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Spartans welcomed the Chippewas to East Lansing Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Michigan State kicked a 47 yard field goal to go up 3-0 in the second quarter.

Central Michigan responded quickly. Bert Emanuel Jr. connected with Chris Parker for a touchdown with 1:51 left until halftime, the Chippewas led 7-3.

MSU would answer in 48 seconds. The drive would be capped off by Nathan Carter. Spartans would lead 10-7 at the half.

It’d stay that way until 2:42 in the third quarter. Jalen Berger would run it in from 12 yards out, Spartans extend their lead to 17-7.

MSU wasn’t done. Noah Kim would lob one up to Tyrell Henry who makes a fantastic catch for a 10 yard touchdown. That made it 24-7 with 13:26 to go in the fourth quarter.

Kim would add another touchdown. He’d connect with Maliq Carr from eight yards out to extend the lead as MSU takes down CMU, 31-7.

Central Michigan will look to bounce back against New Hampshire at home on Saturday, September 9 at 1:30pm.

Michigan State will look to start their season 2-0, the Spartans will host Richmond on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30pm.

