Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a pop-up scam appearing on computers and cellphones.

Police said within the past week, they’ve had several victims report they had been scammed, all in a similar nature.

Victims received a pop-up in their computer, stating there was a virus, with instructions to call a certain number to remove it, Midland Police said.

If you receive this pop-up on your computer or phone screen, do not call the number attached.

If you believe your computer may have been hacked, Midland Police recommend installing an anti-virus software or getting professional help.

