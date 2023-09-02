Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam

(MGN)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a pop-up scam appearing on computers and cellphones.

Police said within the past week, they’ve had several victims report they had been scammed, all in a similar nature.

Victims received a pop-up in their computer, stating there was a virus, with instructions to call a certain number to remove it, Midland Police said.

If you receive this pop-up on your computer or phone screen, do not call the number attached.

If you believe your computer may have been hacked, Midland Police recommend installing an anti-virus software or getting professional help.

