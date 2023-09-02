Poodle, doodle mixes rescued from puppy mill, taken to Midland Co.

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a hoarded puppy mill and brought to mid-Michigan, and now they need a permanent home.

“Oodles and oodles of poodles. That’s right,” said Beth Wellman, the director of the Humane Society of Midland County.

A call for help and a quick response now sees the Humane Society of Midland County home to 17 poodles and doodle mixes rescued from a mass seizure from a commercial breeding facility.

“Left at 6 a.m. to drive up to Harbor Springs and pick out which dogs were gonna come back to Midland. So, various ages between 6-months to 4- to 5-years,” Wellman said.

She made the two-hour drive Friday morning, Sept. 1.

Humane Society of Midland County is now hoping to find better situations for all the poodle and doodle mixes coming from the seizure.

“Most of the animals had to have emergency shave-downs. They were matted to the point they couldn’t relieve themselves, so mass hoarding,” Wellman said.

Because of the situation the poodles and doodles are coming from, Wellman stressed the need for patience for the dogs being in their new environments.

“Well, everything is brand new to them. They haven’t heard a radio before, a television, a vacuum cleaner, screaming babies. And so, helping them decompress and get used to all that life has to offer is both rewarding but can be challenging for the adopter,” Wellman said.

With this being the first time a lot of the dogs have been able to be on grass and fresh air, Wellman and the Humane Society of Midland County are looking forward to finding the right homes for the poodle and doodle mixes.

“We’re trying to get animals into homes with loving families,” Wellman said.

If you want to see the dogs for yourself, visit the Humane Society of Midland County on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when it will be hosting a meet and greet.

To see which dogs are available, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

