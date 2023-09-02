Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash

(Pixabay)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - While responding to another call, an Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputy discovered a roll-over crash.

Sheriff Michael Main said a deputy was traveling on Meridian and Deerfield Roads in Union Township around 1:41 a.m. Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a pedestrian, who said they found a car that had rolled over.

Main said the deputy located the car, and the unresponsive driver, who had been ejected.

The 35-year-old man from Deerfield Township was taken to a located hospital, and a medical helicopter was called for, but before it could arrive the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

