Some clouds and isolated sprinkles today, warming up Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have only cooled into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight making for one of the warmer starts to a day that we have seen in about a week or so now. The same will be true, in regards to the ‘warmest in a week’, for our afternoon high temperatures today. The forecast has high temperatures making a slow return to the lower 80s this afternoon across much of Mid-Michigan, being the first time in about a weeks time that we have reached 80. That is a rather abnormal stat for this time of year!

We could we warming up further today, but some variably cloudy skies throughout the day will prevent us from warming up much past 80 mark. Those clouds will linger around for much of the day, eventually clearing near/just after sunset tonight leading to a mostly clear overnight period.

There is also a very small chance for some isolated sprinkles or light rain showers at times today. The fact of the matter is, there will be rain showers moving through Mid-Michigan for a decent portion of the day. However, the lower-levels of the atmosphere, the levels at which rain falls through to reach the ground, are exceptionally dry today. Thus, rain showers are likely to move through the area today *but* that rain will very much struggle to reach the ground. This is due to the dry layer the rain falls through, evaporating the rain as it falls. The layer of dry air is deep enough and dry enough to evaporate most, if not all, of the rain that falls. Therefore, a mostly dry day is forecast outside of a brief sprinkle or light rain shower.

Temperatures remain quite warm overnight with lows holding out in the lower-middle 60s with clear skies. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight, gusting between 10-20 mph (more so during the evening).

Temperatures will warm well into the middle and upper 80s across Mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon, which will put us roughly 10 degrees above normal. Expect another day with some sun and some cloud cover through the day. It may also feel a bit more humid as our humidity slowly increases Sunday. Dry conditions are expected. Winds will continue to be gusty at times, wind gusts of 20-30 will be possible.

Humidity and temperatures increase over the next couple days. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday-possibly Wednesday. Humidity will be highest late Monday - Thursday.

