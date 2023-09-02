Some travel, others enjoy Saginaw’s “hidden-gem” for Labor Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Millions are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but some are staying home, enjoying new and improved Saginaw County parks.

Supervisors believe the work has brought more visitors to places like the Haithco Recreation Area.

“I think it’s just beautiful. I make use of it as many days I can,” said Diane, who lives in Saginaw Township.

Swimmers, bikers and hikers call the county park a “hidden-gem”.

“We let our in-county residents come here at no charge and I think that brings a lot of people in,” said Justin Rocha, the Haithco Recreation Area supervisor. “Once they get here, they see how clean and how nice it is kept, they have a good time, they tell their family and their friends and that brings more people in. Especially since the new playground, it’s been a lot nicer.”

The park has been around for several years, but recent improvements are drawing more people than ever before.

“One of our big draws is our splash pad that we brought in last year. It’s pretty brand new. We have a new playground as well that brings a lot of people in. The kids love it. The parents love it,’ said Rocha. “And also, we have our boat rental here. We’ve got everything from paddle boats to kayaks, canoes; that’s a very big attracter as well.”

Park supervisors believe it’s a sign of good things to come not just for Saginaw, but the county.

“Around 2015, we had about 25,000 park patrons or so now we are in the 90,000 range for our summer here. So it has been increasing every singe summer and every single year,” Rocha said.

The park has 30 staff throughout the summer who help keep it safe and clean.

