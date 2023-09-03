Cranking up the heat and soon the humidity, today and tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out in the middle-upper 60s this morning which is by far the warmest we have started in over a week. Temperatures this afternoon will be much of the same. That is, the warmest we have seen in now over a week’s time. Middle - upper 80s are a decent bet today under the variably cloudy skies. With this heat will also gradually come humidity, and while it wont be the greatest factor today, you should be able to feel the slightly increased mugginess during the evening especially.

Expect sunshine this morning to gradually transition to a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and evening.

Winds will be breezy today, with afternoon gusts from the southwest of 20-25 mph. Winds only die down a hair overnight, with gusts of 15-20 mph still common.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Temperatures will start out warmer yet tomorrow morning. Widespread upper 60s are possible. Clouds will be in the process of clearing out of the area overnight which will give way to sunny skies around the time the sun comes up. This should last the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be quite warm tomorrow, with upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon and evening making it feel quite hot out there. Humidity will also further increase tomorrow, more-so during the evening, but that too will contribute to making it feel rather hot and muggy. Heat index values will possibly reach the middle 90s for a short time tomorrow afternoon and early evening.

Winds will also remain a bit breezy tomorrow, just not quite as strong as today. WSW winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 can be expected.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Rain chances increase after the holiday weekend, centered mostly on Wednesday and early Thursday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.