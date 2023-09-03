Michigan destroys East Carolina to open their season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The second ranked Wolverines welcomed East Carolina to Ann Arbor to open up their 2023 season.

As expected, Michigan dominated this game from the start.

J.J. McCarthy impressed offensively. He went 26-30, 280 yards and had three touchdowns. All three were to wide receiver Roman Wilson. He had six catches for 78 yards.

Rushing wise, Blake Corum had 10 carries for 73 yards and a TD while Donovan Edwards had 12 rushes for 37 yards.

Michigan outgained East Carolina in total yards 402 to 235 and won the turnover battle, 1-0.

The Wolverines will now gear up for UNLV. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.