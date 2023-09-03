Warm but quiet overnight, hot and muggy Labor Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warming and increasingly muggy day today, we are headed for even warmer territory tomorrow and Tuesday. We maxed out in the middle-upper 80s this afternoon -- widespread lower 90s are expected tomorrow.

The heat hangs on to a degree overnight tonight as warm and increasingly-more-humid conditions prevail. Temperatures will likely only fall into the middle-upper 60s overnight, making for one of the warmer nights we have seen in over a week. I even think its quite possible that a few locations hold onto the 70 mark all night.

Skies gradually clear out giving way to a sunny start to Labor Day once the sun rises tomorrow morning. Winds remain a tad breezy overnight, Gusts of 10-20 mph will be possible through early Monday morning.

After starting out very warm, temperatures only continue to grow warm tomorrow afternoon. Highs will likely range from the upper 80s to lower 90s during the middle afternoon through early evening. Humidity will also further increase tomorrow which will also contribute to making it feel rather hot and muggy. Heat index values will possibly reach the middle 90s for a short time tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Having a way to stay cool if you are planning on extended outdoors time tomorrow is recommended.

Expect sunshine and dry conditions to remain in place add day.

Winds will also remain a bit breezy tomorrow, just not quite as strong as today. WSW winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 can be expected.

