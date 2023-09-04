Dorothy Zehnder remembered during Frankenmuth bridge walk

Little Bavaria hosted its annual bridge-walk on Monday over what organizers believe to be the youngest covered bridge in the country.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Little Bavaria hosted its annual bridge-walk on Monday over what organizers believe to be the youngest covered bridge in the country.

Some of those in attendance also took time to remember Dorothy Zehnder who passed away in July.

“This is such a cool tradition. I mean we have lots of big festivals and big events that bring in 10,000 or 80,000 people. But, I think today might’ve been our biggest crowd,” said Jim Engel, the CEO of Bavarian Inn Lodge.

Over 800 plus people took their time walking over the Frankenmuth bridge for the Labor Day celebration.

“We’re always celebrating our heritage and so, this is really the heritage of this little old bridge,” Engle said.

“The advantage of coming across Frankenmuth’s covered bridge is you get to come over here to the Fischer Platz, and besides the oompah music that you can maybe hear, there’s beer here, so that’s always fun,” said Bill Zehnder, son of Dorothy Zehnder and chairman at Bavarian Inn Lodge.

People grabbed drinks and listened to music, but they also gathered for a different reason this year.

Dorothy Zehnder, Frankenmuth royalty, passed away a couple of months ago before this year’s celebration.

Related: ‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder

“She never missed one,” Engle said. “One of our guests that was here took this picture here last year, of Dorothy and gave it to me on the other side. He gave it to a whole bunch of the family members as well, so Dorothy’s with us.”

“Looked at some pictures from last year and my mom was still in the golf cart last year. So, it’s a little bittersweet for us of course but you know, as a family we were blessed to have her for, well, my 74 years, but for 101 years,” Bill Zehnder said.

Many of those years were being fondly remembered on Monday by friends and family in the community.

“You know we all miss her dearly. But she’s up there with my dad. And they said, you know, keep oompahing and have some chicken and life will continue to be good,” Bill Zehnder said.

Read next:
UAW workers preparing to strike while negotiations continue
UAW
UAW members, others celebrate Labor Day in Flint
Sitdowners Memorial Park
Humane Society of Midland Co. Pints for Pups event back on for Sept. 6
Humane Society of Midland County
Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash
Grand Blanc Township Police

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam
Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash
Bay City State Park
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

Latest News

With the heat these next few days, doctors are warning parents and schools to make sure student...
Tips for student athletes to avoid heat-induced illness
With the heat these next few days, doctors are warning parents and schools to make sure student...
Tips for student athletes to avoid heat-induced illness
Negotiations between the UAW, Ford, GM, and Stellantis on a new contract are still ongoing,...
UAW workers preparing to strike while negotiations continue
Grand Blanc Township crash
Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash