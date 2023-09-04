Genesee Co. Animal Control urgently needs volunteers

Genesee County Animal Control
By Blake Keller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An overflow of animals is prompting Genesee County Animal Control to ask for more volunteers to help with animal care.

The shelter does not have enough volunteers for the amount of dogs it has, but if you are interested in helping out you can now get your orientation from Genesee County Animal Control online. However, an online application is not quite ready yet.

After the orientation, you will have to give Genesee County Animal Control your availability including a day and two-hour time slot. You can choose any day Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sunday 8 a.m. to noon.

You can volunteer by walking dogs, working with cats or housekeeping. You will need two days of shadowing a current volunteer.

Go to YouTube for the online orientation. To contact Genesee County Animal Control, email Cheri Martin at Cmartin2@geneseecountymi.gov.

