Hot Labor Day & staying muggy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labor Day weekend saw temperatures starting to shoot up on Sunday afternoon. The heat that moved in is here to stay for the next couple of days, but it’s also bringing the humidity with it. If you’re spending time outdoors today for this Labor Day, stay hydrated and try to take frequent breaks!

The heat won’t be here all week. In fact, the summer feel we have right now will turn into more of the typical September, early-autumn feel by the end of this week. Humidity levels will be decreasing by then too.

The start of this week is muggy. (WNEM)

Today

Sunny skies are going to hold through Labor Day with a high of 90 degrees. Even by noon, temperatures will be around 85 degrees. The addition of the humidity today (dew points around 65 to 68 degrees) will bring heat index values into the lower 90s. As always, staying hydrated is the best way to protect yourself on very hot days like today. The wind will definitely make its presence known too, however it shouldn’t be as gusty as the weekend. Today’s wind will mainly stay between 10 and 15 mph from the southwest.

Monday afternoon is near 90 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies hold overnight with a low of 69 degrees. That low doesn’t come in until sunrise on Tuesday, so much of the night is still spent in the 70s. If you have A/C, you might need to keep that on through the night. The wind stays southwesterly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night stays mild. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Highs will reach up to around 90 degrees again with dew points right around 70 degrees. This will keep heat index values in the lower 90s, so it’ll be another day to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. We’ll have the same southwest wind as Monday at 10 to 15 mph.

90 degrees is in reach again Tuesday. (WNEM)

We’re tracking the potential for a few isolated showers late in the afternoon and evening, though anything that pops up will be quite spotty in coverage. The best chance of rain this week doesn’t come in until Wednesday once a low pressure system passes through the Great Lakes. Take a look at that chance of rain and a look beyond that in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Tuesday evening could see isolated showers. (WNEM)

