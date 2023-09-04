Hot & Muggy Weather Remains as Rain Starts to Return

This week will transition from summer to autumn
By Diane Phillips
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Labor Day is been a hot one this year with 80s and 90s in mid-Michigan. The limited rain made it easy to get outside and enjoy what could be the last taste of summer. The new week brings a temperature drop and rain returning to the local forecast.

Tonight - Relief from the heat will not be found tonight. Mostly clear skies typically allows some heat to escape, but with the summer feel, overnight lows only cool out to the low 70s. The humid feeling also does not subside. Southerly winds will still provide some heat to move in around 5-10mph.

The wait at the bus stop tomorrow will be warm and dry.
The wait at the bus stop tomorrow will be warm and dry.(WNEM)

Tuesday - It is back to school and work, and the heat will be coming back again tomorrow. At the bus stop, it will be dry and mild starting in the low 70s. Highs are expected back in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity holds on with a muggy feeling expected on top of the heat. Southwest winds will still be breezy around 5-15mph and gusting to 20mph. The winds will be a big source of heat since a few more clouds will be possible Tuesday. Tomorrow has partly cloudy skies. Due to the heat and humidity, a isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop-up. The storms will be here and there, and will start to dissipate around sunset.

Hour-By-Hour conditions show rain chances pop up in the heat and humidity on Tuesday.
Hour-By-Hour conditions show rain chances pop up in the heat and humidity on Tuesday.(WNEM)

Wednesday - The morning starts warm with partly cloudy skies, but when the clouds build in rain chances climb. The halfway point in the week will have the largest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will pass through. The severe weather threat is on the low end, but make sure you stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Highs on Wednesday will climb to the mid 80s as the cold air nears. The humidity will also start to trend down after Wednesday.

A warm start this week has humidity elevated. The summer feeling starts to decrease mid-week.
A warm start this week has humidity elevated. The summer feeling starts to decrease mid-week.(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam
Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash
Bay City State Park
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

Latest News

Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Monday afternoon, Sept. 4
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast.
First Alert- Monday morning, September 4
Monday afternoon is near 90 degrees.
Hot Labor Day & staying muggy
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
Warm but quiet overnight, hot and muggy Labor Day