Hot & Muggy Weather Remains as Rain Starts to Return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Labor Day is been a hot one this year with 80s and 90s in mid-Michigan. The limited rain made it easy to get outside and enjoy what could be the last taste of summer. The new week brings a temperature drop and rain returning to the local forecast.

Tonight - Relief from the heat will not be found tonight. Mostly clear skies typically allows some heat to escape, but with the summer feel, overnight lows only cool out to the low 70s. The humid feeling also does not subside. Southerly winds will still provide some heat to move in around 5-10mph.

The wait at the bus stop tomorrow will be warm and dry. (WNEM)

Tuesday - It is back to school and work, and the heat will be coming back again tomorrow. At the bus stop, it will be dry and mild starting in the low 70s. Highs are expected back in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity holds on with a muggy feeling expected on top of the heat. Southwest winds will still be breezy around 5-15mph and gusting to 20mph. The winds will be a big source of heat since a few more clouds will be possible Tuesday. Tomorrow has partly cloudy skies. Due to the heat and humidity, a isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop-up. The storms will be here and there, and will start to dissipate around sunset.

Hour-By-Hour conditions show rain chances pop up in the heat and humidity on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Wednesday - The morning starts warm with partly cloudy skies, but when the clouds build in rain chances climb. The halfway point in the week will have the largest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will pass through. The severe weather threat is on the low end, but make sure you stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Highs on Wednesday will climb to the mid 80s as the cold air nears. The humidity will also start to trend down after Wednesday.

A warm start this week has humidity elevated. The summer feeling starts to decrease mid-week. (WNEM)

