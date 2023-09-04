Humane Society of Midland Co. Pints for Pups event back on for Sept. 6

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pints for Pups event is back on after being cancelled for its original date in August.

The Humane Society of Midland County (HSoMC) announced the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pints for Pups is an event hosted by HSoMC and Jolt Credit Union, as a way for the public to support the animals the shelter has in its care.

The cover is a $15 donation and attendees will be provided a free pint glass along with one free beer from the hosts.

Pints for Pups will feature drinks, food, music, outdoor games, giveaways, a raffle auction, and mini pet photoshoots. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their pets.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, however the event was cancelled. HSoMC said all tickets purchased for the August event are still valid.

Pints for Pups will be hosted in the backyard of the Midland Brewing Company, located at 5011 N. Saginaw Road.

For more information on the event, head to the event’s Facebook page.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Read next:
Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash
Grand Blanc Township Police
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Genesee Co. Animal Control urgently needs volunteers
Genesee County Animal Control
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
Bay City State Park

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police warn residents about pop-up scam
Sheriff: Man killed in roll-over crash
Bay City State Park
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Dogs rescued from puppy mill.
Poodle, doodle mixes rescued from puppy mill, taken to Midland Co.

Latest News

Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Sept. 4
Grand Blanc Township Police
Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash
Some out-of-towners stopped in at Bay City State Park to relax and enjoy the weekend.
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
SEPT 4TH 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR MONDAY
SEPT 4TH 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR MONDAY