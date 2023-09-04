Humane Society of Midland Co. Pints for Pups event back on for Sept. 6

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pints for Pups event is back on after being cancelled for its original date in August.

The Humane Society of Midland County (HSoMC) announced the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pints for Pups is an event hosted by HSoMC and Jolt Credit Union, as a way for the public to support the animals the shelter has in its care.

The cover is a $15 donation and attendees will be provided a free pint glass along with one free beer from the hosts.

Pints for Pups will feature drinks, food, music, outdoor games, giveaways, a raffle auction, and mini pet photoshoots. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their pets.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, however the event was cancelled. HSoMC said all tickets purchased for the August event are still valid.

Pints for Pups will be hosted in the backyard of the Midland Brewing Company, located at 5011 N. Saginaw Road.

For more information on the event, head to the event’s Facebook page.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.