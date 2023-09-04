Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man and woman are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Grand Blanc Township.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 2, a Grand Blanc Township Police officer found a motorcycle crashed at the Dort Highway/I-75 roundabout. Police said this was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Dort Highway and failed to navigate the roundabout, according to police.

The driver, a 51-year-old Burton man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious head trauma, police said, adding he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was also thrown from the motorcycle. She suffered serious injuries, police said, adding she was wearing a helmet.

It is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

