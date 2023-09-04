Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man and woman are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Grand Blanc Township.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 2, a Grand Blanc Township Police officer found a motorcycle crashed at the Dort Highway/I-75 roundabout. Police said this was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Dort Highway and failed to navigate the roundabout, according to police.

The driver, a 51-year-old Burton man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious head trauma, police said, adding he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was also thrown from the motorcycle. She suffered serious injuries, police said, adding she was wearing a helmet.

It is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.