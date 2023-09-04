Monday, Sept. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday and Labor Day, Mid-Michigan! We hope you are spending this Monday away from work or school. Either way, we’ve compiled a list of things to know today!

1. It’s Labor Day! You can celebrate the day and the weather by heading to local beaches or parks. Many out-of-towners come to the area to enjoy Bay City State Park or Haithco Recreation Area in Saginaw County. At Bay City State Park, there are new and improved amenities, such as the nature-themed “Play by the Bay” playground.

2. If you are traveling to local splash pads or spray parks, today may be your last day to do it. The spray park at Bay City State Park will be closing tonight at 8 p.m. until next May. The splash park at North Andersen Celebration Park in Saginaw will close for the season at 7 p.m. Grand Blanc Township’s splash pad at Bicentennial Park closes for the season at 6 p.m. Check your local parks for closing times and dates.

3. September is Suicide Prevention Month. In Mid-Michigan, there are resources and support through several events. This month, trainings will be offered on how to recognize the signs. Check here for more information on mental health support programs. If you or anyone you know needs help, call or text the national suicide lifeline at 988.

4. First day of school for many districts is Tuesday, Sept. 4. Many kids and teens are still trying to adjust to new sleep schedules. Lack of sleep can lead to dramatic and negative effects in the classroom, doctors with CS Mott Children’s Hospital said. For younger kids, doctors recommend nine and 12 hours of sleep, and eight to 10 hours for teens.

5. As students return to school Tuesday, so do our teachers! Biggby Coffee wants to say thank you for all you do by giving you a discount. Bring in your school I.D. into any Biggby and get a 16-ounce drink, hot or iced, for $1.99, plus an exclusive keychain.

Have a happy and safe Labor Day and get some rest for the return to work or school on Tuesday. We’re live on TV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine every weekday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.