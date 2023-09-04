Tips for student athletes to avoid heat-induced illness

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - With the heat these next few days, doctors are warning parents and schools to make sure student athletes are practicing safely.

“The weather today without a doubt will pose some risk, especially, there’s a lot of activities here on Labor Day weekend,” said Dr. Kenneth Parsons, chief medical officer at McLaren Bay Region.

He is warning everyone – especially athletes – to be safe in the scorching heat we are experiencing this week.

“Making sure you’re well hydrated, especially when it’s windy out. Your skin will wick a lot of that moisture off which will accelerate the risk of becoming dehydrated. So, definitely having a ready supply of electrolyte drinks, such as Gatorade,” he said.

While Gatorade and water are important, Parsons said anything that has caffeine in it is not ideal because that can lead to quicker dehydration.

“Those will worsen the problem. If you start having muscle cramps, excessive sweating, you start having nausea, vomiting, headache, that’s when you need to move indoors, preferably to where there’s air conditioning,” Parsons said. “And if you have any heavier clothing on, that’s when you’ll want to take some of that clothing off and get into thinner weight gear.”

Taking frequent breaks and practicing earlier in the day will also be key this week.

Parsons said the best thing to do is to let athletes listen to their bodies.

“Be consciously aware of the temperatures out there, what they’re wearing, the amount of fluids that they’re taking in, the amount of activity that they’re performing, whether it’s sporting activities or working out in the yard. You can sweat off a lot of fluid, very, very quickly,” he said.

Confusion and dizziness are signs of heat stroke. If you experience those symptoms, you should get into air conditioning immediately.

