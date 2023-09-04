UAW members, others celebrate Labor Day in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Showing gratitude to those who labor is what organizers and those in attendance at the United Auto Workers (UAW) Region 1D’s Labor Day celebration did on Monday, Sept. 4.

Union leaders, retirees, and public officials talked about the reasons why the UAW has benefitted from labor organizations, both members and non-members alike.

“We’re the reason you have a 40-hour work week, we’re the reason that you can work five days a week, and we’re the reason that you have this day off,” said Deborah Thomas, a UAW retiree.

Thomas was one of dozens in attendance at the Labor Day celebration held at the UAW Region 1D Office in Flint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton was there as well. He said everyone benefits from unions.

“Unions created the middle class in America. Without collective bargaining, without worker’s rights, we wouldn’t have a middle class in America,” he said. “And the middle class in America, they’re the folks who spend the money in the stores, buy the groceries at the grocery store, keep the economy humming.”

At a place many call sacred ground, organizers paid tribute to the Flint Sit Down Strike in 1936-1937 and the Women Emergency Brigade Members.

“The UAW and labor organizations as a whole are the last defense for the working men and women of this country. People that have no voice can have a voice through labor,” said Steve Dawes, the UAW Region 1D director.

Dawes said he owes the UAW everything.

“My kids never had to worry about a roof over their head, or food in their mouth, or school clothes and I owe that to the UAW, and actually the company too, but the UAW for the strong agreements that they bargained,” he explained. “And it just doesn’t affect me as a UAW member, it affects all the little stores, and all the shopping malls, and everybody else that they put out their expendable income to.”

As TV5 has reported, the UAW is negotiating with Ford, GM, and Stellantis on a new contract.

With the current contract set to expire on Sept. 14, learn how union leaders and rank and file employees feel about the looming deadline.

